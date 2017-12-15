Early morning break-in, robbery on Albany Street leads to two arrests

An early morning break-in of an apartment on Albany Street left one man in the hospital and resulted in a vehicle and, later, a foot chase of the suspects, who were apprehended in Erieville. The two suspects, Adam B. Warner, 30, and Carla L. Colvin, 30, both of Morrisville, were arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree, with multiple charges still pending.

According to Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes, at 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 15, two suspects, one male and one female, broke-in to an apartment at 56 Albany St., where both occupants were asleep. The male occupant woke up, met the two trespassers on the stairs, where he was hit in the head with an aluminum baseball bat. The perpetrators demanded money, stole a purse and fled, Hayes said.

Police were immediately notified and located the two suspects in their car. A chase ensued heading east, during which the perpetrators crashed their car at the intersection of Old State Road and Willowvale Road in Erieville. The female in the car, Colvin, was apprehended at the scene, while the male, Warner, took off running, Hayes said. Police officers pursued, assisted by New York State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officers.

While he was on the run, Warner stole clothes off a clothes line and broke into a mobile home to hide, where he was arrested about an hour after first taking off, Hayes said.

Warner was taken to Hamilton Hospital to be treated for exposure and other health complaints from being outside, Hayes said. When he is released from the hospital he will be arraigned in Cazenovia Village Court, where the district attorney will recommend that Warner not be allowed bail because he is a parole violator and “a persistent felon,” Hayes said.

Colvin was arraigned in Cazenovia Village Court Friday morning, where she was sent to Madison County Jail on $25,000 cash and $50,000 bond.

The male victim hit with the baseball bat was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment.

While Warner and Colvin were only charged with one county of robbery in the second degree each, more charges will certainly be coming, Hayes said.

In addition to the state police and county sheriff, the Cazenovia police were assisted in the investigation by CAVAC, SEVAC and the Morrisville Fire Department.

“I want to thank everyone who came out in the cold to help us do what police officers do,” Hayes said. “This has been a busy week, and I’m very appreciative of all the law enforcement, first responders and fire department officers who have helped us out.”

In addition to the Friday morning break-in robbery, Cazenovia police also dealt with a suspicious package on the Albany Street sidewalk on Thursday evening, which was treated as a possible bomb, the vandalism at Barker’s Pet Supply Co. on Wednesday, and other incidents.

