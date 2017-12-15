Abandoned suitcase on Albany Street sidewalk handled as possible bomb

By Jason Emerson

editor

Cazenovia police, assisted by New York State Police bomb disposal and K-9 units, on Thursday evening investigated a suspicious package left on the Albany Street sidewalk, treating it as a potential bomb.

The red suitcase was left on the sidewalk in front of M&T Bank in the late afternoon. A Kinney Drugs employee called police at around 5:30 p.m. after noticing the suitcase had been sitting there for an hour with no owner in sight. Cazenovia police followed protocol and called in the state police bomb disposal unit as a precaution, said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes.

Upon determining there was no bomb inside the case, police opened it and found that it contained five pairs of sneakers, one pair of boots and one pair of slippers.

Police do not know who owns the case or why it was left on the sidewalk, Hayes said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story