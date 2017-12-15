 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Abandoned suitcase on Albany Street sidewalk handled as possible bomb

Dec 15, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Abandoned suitcase on Albany Street sidewalk handled as possible bomb

By Jason Emerson

editor

Cazenovia police, assisted by New York State Police bomb disposal and K-9 units, on Thursday evening investigated a suspicious package left on the Albany Street sidewalk, treating it as a potential bomb.

The red suitcase was left on the sidewalk in front of M&T Bank in the late afternoon. A Kinney Drugs employee called police at around 5:30 p.m. after noticing the suitcase had been sitting there for an hour with no owner in sight. Cazenovia police followed protocol and called in the state police bomb disposal unit as a precaution, said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes.

Upon determining there was no bomb inside the case, police opened it and found that it contained five pairs of sneakers, one pair of boots and one pair of slippers.

Police do not know who owns the case or why it was left on the sidewalk, Hayes said.

Comment on this Story

Early morning break-in, robbery on Albany Street leads to two arrests
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill