73 years gone – Sevier, Costello near end of service in Nelson town government

Nelson Town Councilor Mike Costello, left, and Highway Superintendent Jack Sevier, right, were honored and thanked for their service to the town by Assemblyman Bill Magee, middle, at the Dec. 14 town board meeting. Costello and Sevier are both retiring from town service at the end of this year, after serving for 32 and 41 years in town government, respectively. (photo by Jason Emerson)

The two take with them over seven decades of municipal experience

Seventy-three years’ worth of municipal experience is leaving the town of Nelson on Dec. 31, when Councilor Mike Costello and Highway Superintendent Jack Sevier retire from their respective positions. The Nelson Town Board, along with Assemblyman Bill Magee (himself a former supervisor of Nelson for 19 years), wished Costello and Sevier well and thanked them for their service at the board’s Dec. 14 monthly meeting — the final board meeting of the year.

Sevier has served the town of Nelson for 41 years, the entire time in the highway department. Costello has served as a town councilor for the past 32 years.

“Thank you for your number of years and your commitment to the town of Nelson,” said Magee, who came to the meeting specifically to thank the two retiring public servants. “You’ve done a good job representing the town of Nelson, and we thank you for that.”

Roger Bradstreet, town supervisor, said, “We will miss their years of experience and wisdom, and we will certainly miss them as friends, but we know where to find them.”

Sevier said that after 41 years of highway work, “I’m just moving on to something different.” He said he is certainly not leaving the town, although he and his wife will probably spend winters in Florida.

Costello agreed that after 32 years on the town board, “it’s been long enough; it’s time for some fresh thoughts … it’s been fun.”

Costello said that after thinking about it, he has served with five town supervisors — including Bill Magee — three clerks and 21 town councilors. He also realized that 11 members of his family have served in municipal positions in the towns of Nelson, Fenner and Cazenovia.

Like Sevier, Costello said he is not leaving Nelson, and will most likely be found in the audience at future town board meetings.

After the meeting ended, everyone had cake and coffee in a small farewell celebration.

