Syracuse Diocese holds ‘Light Is On for You’ campaign Dec. 18

Dec 14, 2017 Ashley M. Casey
Parishes across the seven-county Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse will participate in the annual Light is On for You campaign on Monday, Dec. 18. Parishes generally offer extended hours for the Sacrament of Reconciliation (confession) on one evening during Advent and Lent. Participating parishes will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
The diocesan Mother Church, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, will be participating from 4 to 7 p.m. The Cathedral reopened in September following an extensive interior restoration.
Folks seeking more information about the Light is On for You and the Sacrament of Reconciliation are encouraged to visit syracusediocese.org/being-catholic/the-light-is-on-for-you-campaign. To find a parish, visit syracusediocese.org/find-a-parish. It is recommended to contact the parish directly to confirm their participation in this campaign.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review.
