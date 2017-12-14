Local synchronized skating teams win first competition

The Syracuse Symmetry took home three golds and one silver at the Skaneateles Invitational on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Syracuse Figure Skating Club is celebrating the big wins of its synchronized figure skating teams. The Syracuse Symmetry took home three golds and one silver at the Skaneateles Invitational on Dec. 1. The Syracuse Symmetry teams are made of up 48 girls from Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Fulton, Skaneateles and other surrounding areas. Their ages range from 6 to 16 years old.

The Skaneateles Invitational is hosted by the Skaneateles Figure Skating Club at the Allyn Ice Arena and Skaneateles Community Center/YMCA annually. More than 18 synchronized skating teams attended the event. The competition is considered the start of the competitive season for many local teams. With the Olympics quickly approaching, it is a very exciting year for many young skaters.

The Syracuse Symmetry teams practice on and off ice each week at the Lysander Ice Arena and are coached by Brittany Hoffmann of Baldwinsville, and Emily Anderson. The teams are now in their seventh competitive season. The Syracuse Figure Skating Club is one of the longest-standing figure skating clubs in Central New York.

