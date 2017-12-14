LETTER: Got a dollar? Give a dollar

To the editor:

Youth are the future. How often do we hear and say it? Maybe it’s said so often that it has lost its true meaning.

The Friends of The CanTeen, whose mission it is to raise funds for the operation of the CanTeen, is also working to keep that thought first and foremost in our community’s discussions. It takes time and funding to reach our goal. Our volunteer team, made up of 41 adults and 28 youth, not including the 102 volunteers that work the weekend of Macker, is making their efforts known by donating over 1,012 hours towards providing a mentoring environment for our teens. How can you help? During this season of giving, if you are considering making a donation to a worthy cause, one that is actually making a difference right here locally, please consider the CanTeen. No donation is too small, and many giving small amounts makes us reach our goal for our youth.

The CanTeen program, in operation since 1999, has provided services, supports and opportunities for well over 8,000 youth. This is all done through the supportive community who believe “we cannot always build the future for youth but we can build our youth for the future.” The Friends organization is mandated to raise 23% of the CanTeen’s operating budget annually, and that equates to $40,000 per year. Our volunteers are giving selflessly of their time and now we need your monetary contributions. Help us continue to advance the positive message that youth are our future and deserve our time and funding. Your gift shows your support of the program and the potential you see in today’s youth.

Contributions can be forwarded to Friends of the CanTeen, P.O. Box 1521, Cicero or through the PayPal tab on our website CanTeencny.com. Thank you for your generous consideration.

Susan Jordan

President

Friends of the CanTeen

