Grossman to join Art Park board

Gary Grossman has been elected to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park Board of Directors, effective January 2018.

Grossman is managing partner of Grossman St. Amour, an independent accounting firm based in Syracuse. In addition to his professional experience, Grossman has long been active in the non-for-profit community, and currently serves on the boards of the Syracuse Symphony Foundation, the Everson Museum of Art and the Central New York Community Foundation Professional Advisor Council, among others.

“Gary is a welcome addition to the Board,” said Anne Ferguson, Art Park President. “His financial acumen and extensive roots in the community will be well served by the Art Park as it executes its master plan in the years ahead.”

Grossman is a graduate of Ohio State University, received his Master of Science from Syracuse University in 1979 and currently resides in Jamesville. He holds licenses as a Certified Public Accountant in New York State and as a Certified Financial Planner.

