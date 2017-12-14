Grossman to join Art Park board

Dec 14, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits
Gary Grossman has been elected to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park Board of Directors, effective January 2018.
Grossman is managing partner of Grossman St. Amour, an independent accounting firm based in Syracuse. In addition to his professional experience, Grossman has long been active in the non-for-profit community, and currently serves on the boards of the Syracuse Symphony Foundation, the Everson Museum of Art and the Central New York Community Foundation Professional Advisor Council, among others.
“Gary is a welcome addition to the Board,” said Anne Ferguson, Art Park President. “His financial acumen and extensive roots in the community will be well served by the Art Park as it executes its master plan in the years ahead.”
Grossman is a graduate of Ohio State University, received his Master of Science from Syracuse University in 1979 and currently resides in Jamesville. He holds licenses as a Certified Public Accountant in New York State and as a Certified Financial Planner.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Dec 14, 2017 0
Dec 14, 2017 0
Dec 14, 2017 0
Dec 13, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017