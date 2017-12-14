 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Grossman to join Art Park board

Dec 14, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

Grossman to join Art Park board

Gary Grossman has been elected to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park Board of Directors, effective January 2018.

Grossman is managing partner of Grossman St. Amour, an independent accounting firm based in Syracuse. In addition to his professional experience, Grossman has long been active in the non-for-profit community, and currently serves on the boards of the Syracuse Symphony Foundation, the Everson Museum of Art and the Central New York Community Foundation Professional Advisor Council, among others.

“Gary is a welcome addition to the Board,” said Anne Ferguson, Art Park President.  “His financial acumen and extensive roots in the community will be well served by the Art Park as it executes its master plan in the years ahead.”

Grossman is a graduate of Ohio State University, received his Master of Science from Syracuse University in 1979 and currently resides in Jamesville. He holds licenses as a Certified Public Accountant in New York State and as a Certified Financial Planner.

 

Comment on this Story

What do you know about Hen? Some history on the Cazenovia mummy
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill