Volunteer of the Month: Carolin Murphy – Helping Hounds

Carolin Murphy, her husband, Skip, and their three dogs from Helping Hounds. (submitted photo)

It never ceases to amaze me the never ending pool of volunteers there are in the Central New York area, and of the vast array of organizations that they volunteer for. There is never a shortage of people to be featured in this column, and one of those volunteers is Carolin Murphy.

Murphy was born in Wilmington, Del. While attending Wilmington Friends School she volunteered in two programs with exceptional children, taking them on field trips and sparking them with an interest in art therapy. In 1974, Murphy went to Syracuse University where she majored in psychology, and where she met her husband, Skip, who was a professional musician. Carolin then spent one year at the Ashborne School for Exceptional Kids in Philadelphia, teaching art.

Carolin has two step-children, and a son, Spencer, with Skip. As a parent of three Jamesville-Dewitt High School students, Carolin volunteered building sets for their productions, did some painting, was the photographer and helped with fundraising efforts for the school theatre. With Spencer also involved in local theatre groups, Carolin helped out doing many of the same things there. After her son graduated J-D, she continued to volunteer for the J-D theatre.

It was about this time that Carolin began working for Wegmans as a graphic artist and sign maker. She has held that position for the past 22 years, but working did not deter Murphy from volunteering as she used her evenings and weekends to make a difference for many organizations, like Syracuse Stage and the Syracuse Opera. For Syracuse Stage she worked off-stage as a dog handler for the production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” She also volunteers as an usher, something she continues to do today.

In 2010, Carolin’s co-worker at Wegmans told her that a new organization, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue (HHDR), was in the need of volunteers. She explained that the organization provides a compassionate approach to dog rescue by matching homeless dogs from overcrowded shelters with loving homes.

Being a dog lover, it didn’t take long for Carolin to get involved with Helping Hounds. During a training program she found out more about the organization. HHDR is a non-profit organization funded by donations, fundraisers and adoption fees, that works to find forever homes for rescue dogs in the Central New York area. HHDR is located at 6606 Kinne Road in Dewitt. The adoption program is the heart of what they do. There is a team of people to help screen applicants and match families to the dog that would most likely thrive in the life they offer.

Carolin’s volunteer duties at Helping Hounds include the BAT Team (Behavior Assessment and Training) where they work with dogs who need extra help in gaining confidence, walking on a leash, enrichment, and more. “I love seeing the positive changes the extra training provided by our staff and volunteers can make to those dogs that need extra attention,” she said. “We also attend classes and conferences and pass on our knowledge to train new and current volunteers in working with our dogs.”

Carolin became very active in the rescue dog movement. She began using her photographic skills to post daily photos of dogs in need of good homes. She also trains the dogs in preparation for their new homes and uses her artistic talents to create posters for Helping Hounds fundraising events.

One of the things Carolin finds important is to be flexible. “Sometimes when families see a picture of a dog on the HHDR website and come in expecting to be matched up with that dog, they see another dog they like better. So, we conduct the interview to see if this new dog would be a good match for the family, and a good home for the dog,” she said. “In partnering with local shelters and out-of-state partners, our program steps in and offers an alternative by transferring dogs to Helping Hounds to make the space that is needed to help the next dog in need. We have partnered with Love On Wheels in Texas and Save A Stray in Alabama to help rescue unwanted and discarded dogs in their states, to help them find a way out of their overburdened system and into loving homes. Our foster families are amazing in their compassion to offer temporary loving homes.”

The reputation of the HHDR has become widespread, resulting in a constant flow of dogs from a variety of places. To put this in perspective, last year HHDR placed more than 1,700 dogs in caring homes. Now, with that quantity of dogs coming in, HHDR is going on social media like Facebook looking for matches for them.

Vanessa Malone, volunteer coordinator for HHDR said, “Helping Hounds would not exist as it is today without our volunteers. We have a small number of staff, so we rely on our volunteers to help in just about every aspect of our organization. Volunteers help with administration and clerical jobs, they help with fundraising and at events in the community, and, of course, they help every day with providing a loving environment for the dogs that come through our doors. We are constantly blown away by the dedication, compassion and enthusiasm of our volunteers.”

This columnist would like to thank Carolin’s husband, Skip, for sending me an overview of her volunteer efforts. I have found that many times during my interview with volunteers featured in this column, they understate those efforts. Skip says, “Giving has always been a part of Carolin’s life. She leads by example.”

I don’t know where she found the time, but along the way Carolin Murphy made jewelry and attended craft shows. The Murphy’s live in Dewitt.

For volunteer or fundraising information contact Vanessa Malone at: volunteer@helpinghoundsny.com.

To recommend someone with a stellar record of volunteering to be featured in this column contact Mel Rubenstein: mrubens2@twcny.rr.com or 315-682-7162.

