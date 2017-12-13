NOPL news: Food drive will help feed your neighbors

By Michelle Metcalf

Public Relations and Marketing

The Northern Onondaga Public Libraries (NOPL) have partnered once again with Assemblyman Al Stirpe to serve as drop off locations for his third annual Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central New York.

Red donation boxes will remain inside each library through Jan. 3 to collect nonperishable and canned goods such as dinner mixes, pasta, rice, grains, cereal, oatmeal, stews, canned and dried fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, canned tuna and more.

Unlike many other charities, these donations stay local – and the need is real in Central New York. According to feedingamerica.org, hunger affects 1 in 8 people and 1 in 5 children in New York state.

Donations can be placed in the collection boxes inside the Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse library locations. You can also drop donations off at Assemblyman Stirpe’s office during regular business hours at 7293 Buckley Road, Suite 201, North Syracuse.

If you’d like to consider helping in other ways, the Food Bank of Central New York has volunteer opportunities available, and they also accept monetary donations via their website, foodbankcny.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story