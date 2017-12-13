Madison County Tourism launches food and beverage trail

Madison County Tourism, the county’s official tourism promotion agency, has announced the creation of the Central New York Food and Beverage Trail, which connects 24 of Madison County’s farm-to-table restaurants, craft beverage producers and other snack and dessert vendors — all of which source products from New York State farms.

“This is a great way for visitors to explore the fantastic food and beverages of Central New York,” said Dr. Joan Johnson, President of Madison County Tourism. “We’re proud of our history, including our more than 200 years of hops heritage. Our farming remains vibrant today, with more than 830 farms in-county cultivating everything from dairy to grains and beef to bees. That’s why we’re embracing the farm-to-glass and farm-to-table movements with this Trail.”

Johnson said all 24 “Trail Stops” are offering specials in their establishments to patrons holding the official trail Passport. The 28-page booklet contains descriptions of each Trail Stop, a map of the county and a few tips for traveling the area. After a Passport holder presents their booklet to receive the special, they will receive a sticker on the establishment’s page. Passports are available for free at each Trail Stop.

“This Trail is unique in that it links 24 farm-sourcing establishments that are all offering specials,” said Johnson. “We invite all to stay for a few days, explore our trail responsibly and see first-hand how delicious the food and beverages of Madison County are.”

To view all 24 Trail Stops or request a free copy of the Central New York Food and Beverage Trail Passport, visit CNYFoodandBeverageTrail.com.

Learn more about Madison County’s attractions, accommodations, activities, and more at MadisonTourism.com or by calling 315-684-7320.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story