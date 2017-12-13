 

LETTER: Thanks to those who supported village tree lighting

Dec 13, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion

The Village of Baldwinsville would like to thank Stan Dombrowski and his crew at Timber Tree Services for volunteering their time and expertise in cutting and transporting this year’s Christmas Tree to Village Square.

To the editor:

The village of Baldwinsville mayor and board of trustees would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the following individuals and organizations for their holiday cheer and participation in this year’s annual tree lighting:

  • Village of Baldwinsville DPW
  • Baldwinsville Police Department
  • Baldwinsville Public Library
  • Towns of Lysander and Van Buren
  • Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Company
  • The B’ville Diner: Jim Orlando & Donut Guy
  • Baldwinsville Theatre Guild
  • Mr. and Mrs. Claus
  • Baldwinsville Community Band
  • PAC-B
  • Dunkin’ Donuts
  • Ron Davis Stables
  • Twisted Taco
  • Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce
  • Timber Tree Service
  • Fitz Family for their beautiful tree
  • Tree lighting committee:  Anna Custer, Moe Butler, Tony Burkinshaw, Steve D’arcangelo, Chief Mike Lefancheck, Lt. Mike Lockwood, Jeff Belczak, Nancy Howe, Ruth Cico
  • All of our Elves that volunteered.

Also we would like to thank our wonderful community for coming out and showing your support.

Thank you and happy holidays to you all!

Mayor Dick Clarke and the Village Board of Trustees

Baldwinsville

