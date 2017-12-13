LETTER: Thanks to those who supported village tree lighting

Dec 13, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion
The Village of Baldwinsville would like to thank Stan Dombrowski and his crew at Timber Tree Services for volunteering their time and expertise in cutting and transporting this year’s Christmas Tree to Village Square.
To the editor:
The village of Baldwinsville mayor and board of trustees would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the following individuals and organizations for their holiday cheer and participation in this year’s annual tree lighting:
Also we would like to thank our wonderful community for coming out and showing your support.
Thank you and happy holidays to you all!
Baldwinsville
