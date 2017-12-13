LETTER: Thanks to those who supported village tree lighting

The Village of Baldwinsville would like to thank Stan Dombrowski and his crew at Timber Tree Services for volunteering their time and expertise in cutting and transporting this year’s Christmas Tree to Village Square.

To the editor:

The village of Baldwinsville mayor and board of trustees would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the following individuals and organizations for their holiday cheer and participation in this year’s annual tree lighting:

Village of Baldwinsville DPW

Baldwinsville Police Department

Baldwinsville Public Library

Towns of Lysander and Van Buren

Baldwinsville Volunteer Fire Company

The B’ville Diner: Jim Orlando & Donut Guy

Baldwinsville Theatre Guild

Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Baldwinsville Community Band

PAC-B

Dunkin’ Donuts

Ron Davis Stables

Twisted Taco

Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce

Timber Tree Service

Fitz Family for their beautiful tree

Tree lighting committee: Anna Custer, Moe Butler, Tony Burkinshaw, Steve D’arcangelo, Chief Mike Lefancheck, Lt. Mike Lockwood, Jeff Belczak, Nancy Howe, Ruth Cico

All of our Elves that volunteered.

Also we would like to thank our wonderful community for coming out and showing your support.

Thank you and happy holidays to you all!

Mayor Dick Clarke and the Village Board of Trustees

Baldwinsville

