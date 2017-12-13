 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Bill No. H.1113 means Congress can’t mess with Social Security

Dec 13, 2017 Government, Seniors, Star Review

LETTER: Bill No. H.1113 means Congress can’t mess with Social Security

To the editor:

Congress has the power to enact legislation under Article 1 Section 8 the power to make laws necessary and proper for carrying out the power vested in congress.

This is all well and good. However, the Congress is voted in office by the people; therefore they should work for the betterment of the people that they elected to represent them. So why should they be using our money to eliminate or use our money to correct their mistakes? This is not only irresponsible — it is close to stealing.

My reason for this letter, is to let people know that there is a bill which, if voted in, would protect our money for good.

The bill is H.R. 1113 so call and ask your representative, no matter the party, to vote for this bill.

The bill is for the protection and truth in budgeting for Social Security. That means our money could not be used,  not taken from the trust fund and could not be in the unified federal budget.

It would be off limits.

So please call ASAP — the bill is coming up this month.

Donald J. Kelly

Cicero

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Thanks to those who supported village tree lighting

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill