Dec 13, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Gabor a nominee for admission to U.S. Air Force Academy

Cazenovia High School senior John Gabor is a nominee for admission to the United States Air Force Academy for 2017, the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has announced. Tenney, (NY-22) nominated nine local students for admission to the U.S. Service Academies this week.

“As the mother of a 2013 Naval Academy graduate, I know how life changing and fulfilling attending a service academy can be. Our region has a long tradition of service to our great nation and the service academies provide a unique opportunity for those looking to continue this important legacy,” said Tenney. “The standards for admission to the service academies are rigorous and each of these students have shown the dedication, tenacity and integrity necessary to serve our nation in this role.”

Members of Tenney’s Academy Selection Committee interviewed the academy candidates and reviewed their backgrounds. Nominees were then selected by the board based on a number of factors, including leadership skills, character, academic achievements and motivation.

