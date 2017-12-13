From the Liverpool Public Library: Salt City Harpers to play at LPL Dec. 17

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The music of a quartet of experienced harpists will warm up the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room with holiday sounds at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec.17.

The Salt City Harpers will close the Fall Music series Pranksters, Fiddlers, Dulcimers and Harpists with the work of members Laura Jordon, Jennifer Staples, Deette Bunn and Alexandra Coursen.

Together they have almost 100 years of performing experience.

Besides being top musicians, the four are good friends. Their chemistry will show as they share stories about harps, harp music and holiday traditions from the past and present.

The Salt City Harpers draw their sound and set from the styles of Celtic, Americana, classical and pop. Their songs will come from both the worlds of religious and secular music.

As you come to the library for the Sunday show, you can also drop off homemade or store purchased gloves, scarves, hats or mittens if you’ve not yet had the chance to make a donation to this year’s Mitten Trees project at the LPL.

The concert is presented with the Liverpool Is the Place committee and made possible by a grant secured by Sen. John A. DeFrancisco.

Trees are up in the main room and Carman Community Room until Monday, Dec. 18.

After that, all the times will go to the St. Joseph the Worker Church Food Pantry in the village of Liverpool for distribution to needy people in the community.

