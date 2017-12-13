Canton Woods: Kicking off the holiday season

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods started the holiday season off with an afternoon of music and laughter on Dec. 1! Of course everyone enjoyed the cookies too! The grand finale of the afternoon was the lighting of our beautiful blue spruce! We hope you are all having a joyful holiday season too!

Winter weather can sometimes mean closings. Weather related closings:

· Canton Woods Senior Center is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

· The PEACE senior lunch is cancelled when the Syracuse City Schools are closed.

Guest speaker at 11:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 15: Lt. Lockwood of the Baldwinsville Police Department will visit Canton Woods to speak on the topic of Holiday Safety.

A presentation of S.H.A.P.E, (Sheriff’s Accessible Parking Enforcement) is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. The program utilizes the services of community volunteers to provide educational awareness and enforcement activities relating to accessible parking and fire lane parking violations in Onondaga County. If you have questions about parking spaces, parking permits or special license plates be sure to attend.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, George Leija will return to Canton Woods. Join us for an afternoon of your favorite tunes.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor, Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you. The next session begins on Jan. 8. Register by Jan. 3, and you pay the early bird price of only $50!

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the menu includes roasted chicken with garlic herb gravy, apple and celery stuffing, buttery peas and pearl onion, and apricot halves. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

