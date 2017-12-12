In the doghouse: HumaneCNY raising money for $2 million shelter renovation

This artist’s rendering shows what the renovated HumaneCNY shelter will look like. The shelter announced that it has raised $1.2 million of the $2 million needed for the project.

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

HumaneCNY is getting a major facelift next year. The organization announced last week a $2 million plan to overhaul its shelter. Nearly two-thirds of the money has been raised already, and now HumaneCNY is asking the public to lend a helping paw for its “Shelter with Love” campaign.

“We’re very proud and very excited for the animals in our area,” said Executive Director Christine McNeely.

The back portion of the shelter and a small house in front of the property will be razed to make room for an updated 9,361-square-foot facility and additional parking. McNeely said the revamped shelter will feature a “dog-centered kennel system” and dog and puppy community rooms where adopters can meet their prospective pets.

“Currently, we have 17 dogs in kennels looking at each other barking at each other all day,” McNeely said. With renovated kennels and community rooms, she added, “The dogs are better socialized and stay in homes longer after they are adopted.”

The project also includes expanded veterinary facilities to reduce the transmission of illnesses and increase spay and neuter operations.

“We’ll also be able to make sure more pets will be spayed and neutered, which is most important to make sure these animals aren’t having more litters,” McNeely said.

While the rear section of the shelter project focuses on meeting dogs’ needs and improving veterinary care, the front of the shelter will be overhauled as well. HumaneCNY will build “cat condos” and make improvements to its cat community rooms, including increased ventilation and veterinary isolation rooms to keep upper respiratory infections and other illnesses from spreading among the cats.

The renovated shelter will also be handicapped-accessible.

“It limits our community from visiting us and it limits the opportunities for our volunteers,” McNeely said of the shelter’s current state.

McNeely said HumaneCNY operations will relocate to a rented facility for eight to 10 months during construction. That’s where the public comes in. McNeely said the shelter is looking not only for a temporary home, but for contractors and foster homes for pets.

“We still need donations because we’re still going to be doing the work that we do,” she said. “We’re going to have animals throughout the community, which will require more supplies.”

The project’s $2 million price tag includes the demolition.

Sixty percent of the $2 million project has already been committed through grants and restricted donations. Pending municipal approvals and fundraising, HumaneCNY expects to break ground in mid-2018.

To learn about donation and volunteering opportunities, visit humanecny.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story