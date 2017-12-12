Help CanTeen get everything on its wish list

It’s that time of year again and The CanTeen has put together a “wish list” of the supplies that are needed. The CanTeen is an after school program for teens in eighth through 12th grade. The center provides a safe, supervised place to go after school. The CanTeen is open Monday through Friday and provides food/snacks and drinks for an average of 40 to 60 teens daily. Here is the list of the supplies that the teens and staff have put together for our “wish list.”

Ramen noodles: chicken or beef

Mac and cheese

Dinner fixins (we prepare a dinner on Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Kool-Aid with sugar already in it

Noodles/pasta

Sauce

Snacks/granola bars

Hot chocolate mix

Plastic forks, knives and spoons

Paper towels

Paper plates

Tissues

Cups

Board games

Pool sticks

Arts and craft supplies: glitter, markers, crayons, beads, etc.

Please drop off your donation from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at The CanTeen, 6046 State Route 31, Cicero. If you have any questions please call (315) 699-1391 or email toni_brauchle@yahoo.com. Thank you for your support. Without your generosity we could not be who we are today. Financial contributions are also graciously accepted. Please make checks payable to: Friends of the CanTeen 501C3, PO Box 1521, Cicero NY 13039.

