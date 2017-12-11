C-NS indoor track opens at Ithaca meet

Mere weeks after playing a key part in the Cicero-North Syracuse football team’s first-ever Section III Class AA championship run, Jeremiah Willis was winning again.

Willis set a meet record in the triple jump as part of the boys Northstars’ fifth-place finish in a 32-team field at last Saturday’s Ithaca College Bomber High School Invitational, the opening meet of the 2017-18 season.

With his best triple jump of 47 feet 9 ½ inches, Willis broke the previous meet mark (46’4”) by more than a foot, and also was more than four feet ahead of the runner-up, West Genesee’s Griffin Dombroske, who went 43’1”.

All told, C-NS got 36 points, rounding out a top five where Sweet Home (Section VI), with 63 points, was ahead of Rush-Henrietta, Schenectady and Baldwinsville, whose 37 points were one more than the Northstars.

Joe Williams joined Willis in the wins column, as in the 55-meter hurdles he qualified for the final in 7.82 seconds and then won that race in 7.96 seconds. Jason Hughes was eighth in 8.89 seconds.

C-NS also got first place in the 4×800 relay, seeing Mike McBride, Nathan Poirier, David Ware and Sam Barber post a time of eight minutes, 44.08 seconds to top runner-up Owego (8:49.93) and the field.

In the long jump, Joe Williams went 19’10” to take fifth place, with Isaiah Wright 10th, as Williams he helped Calvin Garnes, Ryan Williams and Derek Harned get to sixth place in the 4×400 relay in 3:47.59.

Nathan Poirier was fifth in the mile in 4:38.30, with Mike McBride sixth (2:49.39) and Sam Barber seventh (2:51.05) in the 1,000-meter run. David Ware was seventh in the 600-meter run in 1:27.10.

Anthony Pauli got eighth place in the 55-meter dash, qualifying in 6.87 seconds. R.J. Davis got 10th place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.37 and Ryan Williams was 11th in the 300-meter dash.

Adam Mosher, throwing the shot put 39’5 ½”, beat Mike Wentling (39’5”) by half an inch for a top-10 finish. Jason Hughes was 13th in the pole vault and 12th in the high jump.

In the girls edition of the Ithaca meet, C-NS had 26 points, tying for eighth place as Rush-Henrietta won with 74 points.

Most of them came from a 1-2 Northstars sweep of the 1,500-meter run where Mia Pestle, in a clocking of 4:56.55, beat out seventh-grader Kate Putman, who made quite a season debut as she finished in 4:59.96.

Pestle, Sarah Davis, Annina Marullo and Maria Marullo gained third place in the 4×800 in 10:36.46. Davis made it to fifth place in the 600 in 1:46.97. Julie Philips was ninth in the weight throw, with Faith Keville 13th as Hayley Schwartz was ninth in the pole vault.

C-NS was ninth in the 4×200 in 1:57.95 and 10th in the 4×400 in 4:42.88. Amanda Reilly was 10th in the 300 in 45.16 seconds and Allison Newton was 11th in the 3,000-meter run. Shayla Webb was 10th in the long jump.

