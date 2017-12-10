 

LETTER: Falcone thanks Lysander voters

Dec 10, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion

To the editor:

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the voters of Lysander for re-electing me as your town clerk. I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me again. The support I felt on Election Day was incredible and I owe it to you. Not only am I thankful for your support, but also for all the candidates who offer to serve their communities and seek solutions for public problems. It is not easy to put oneself out there in such a public forum, so I give credit to those with the initiative to do so.  Again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve.

Dina Falcone

Lysander Town Clerk

