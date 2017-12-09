Syracuse Jewish Family Service awarded $5K by Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

he Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded grant funding to Syracuse Jewish Family Service to help expand services for local families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. The $5,000 grant will help fund SJFS initiatives, including its newest program, M-Power U, to help people with early memory loss.

“AFA strongly believes in helping grassroots organizations provide the hands-on programs and services that help individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related illnesses continue to live meaningful lives,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to help the Syracuse Jewish Family Service further its efforts in serving the people of Syracuse, and providing care to those in need.”

“Our agency seeks to develop and integrate best practices that empower and sustain quality of life for older adults and catalyze the varied networks of those who support them – family care partners and professional providers, as well as groups such as aging services providers, faith communities, educational and training institutions, and more,” said SJFS Director Judith Huober. “We are so grateful to AFA for validating our approach, and enabling us to both continue to innovate and increase access to our services.”

Syracuse Jewish Family Service provides holistic, preventive, wellness-oriented programming to all residents of Central New York. They offer care management, education and training, as well as counseling, mental health services, care management, brain health programming, advocacy, and outreach. Their newest program, M-Power U, a learning community for people with early memory loss, provides fun, stimulating activities where participants develop a supportive network, learn strategies to compensate for memory loss, learn how to be more proactive about improving brain health, and get educated about community resources.

AFA is able to provide vital services, like this grant, as a result of the generosity of individual contributions, sponsorships and fundraising activities. To help support these initiatives, visit alzfdn.org/support-us/donate. For more information about AFA membership and grant opportunities, visit alzfdn.org/AFAServices/aboutAFAgrants.html.

