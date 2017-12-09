Skaneateles indoor track opens at Colgate meet

For the first time in the 2017-18 season, the Skaneateles indoor track and field teams met up against live competition, and held up quite well.

During Friday night’s John DiMao Memorial Invitational at Colgate University’s Sanford Field House, the Lakers, in Division II (small schools), finished third in the girls event with 75 points, trailing only Clinton and Cazenovia, while the boys finished fourth with 66 points.

Maddie Peterson, in 7.73 seconds, edged Emme Conan (7.75 seconds) for the victory in the 55-meter dash as they claimed top team honors, too. Bella Capozza and Ellie Peterson paired up to take the 55-meter hurdles, holding off Cazenovia, 22.46 seconds to 22.61.

Mia Grasso won the individual girls 500-meter run in 1:22.16, pairing with Melissa Baker to finish second in the team portion in 2:57.51. Natalie Condon and Elyse Osmun were third in the 1,500-meter run, their times adding up to 10:58.27 before Condon, Capozza, Osmun and Grasso got second place in the distance medley relay in 14:29.17.

In the 4×400 relay, Conan, Maddie Peterson, Jessica Patalino and Evangelia Vitsaxaki got to third place in 4:33.78. Capozza, Sophia Casler, Sarah Euto and Ellie Peterson were fifth in the 4×200 relay in 2:06.96.

Grasso, clearing 4 feet 9 inches, and Rylee Button were second (9 feet) to Clinton (9’3″) in the high jump. Maddie Peterson and Melissa Biver took fourth place in the long jump with 26’1 1/2″. Nieve Morse and Edan Howard threw the shot put a combined 48’2 1/2″ to finish fourth, with Howard and Reagan Evans fourth in the weight throw.

In the boys meet, Skaneateles won the 1,500 when Luke Rathgeb (second among individuals) and Caleb Bender posted 9:16.77 to beat out second-place Sidney (9:24.43) and the field. Then Rathgeb and Bender claimed the 800 in a combined 4:36.94 ahead of Sidney’s 4:40.83.

Patrick Hackler and Cross Bianchi, fresh off leading the Skaneateles football team to the state Class C title, paired with Levi Carvalho and John Ryan for second place in the 4×200 in 1:44.11. Bianchi and Hackler were also second in the 55 sprint in 14.36 seconds behind Cazenovia’s 14.15.

Bianchi and Brahm Malcolm paired up to get Skaneateles a second-place finish in the long with leaps of 34′ 4 1/4″, just behind Sidney (34’6 1/2″). Ryan Willcox cleared 5’6″ in the high jump as he and Malcolm got third overall.

Connor Gell and Lawrence Gray were fourth in the 500 in 2:50.19. Tyler Priest and Luke Peterson took fourth place in the shot put with total throws of 59’10 3/4″ and also were fourth in the weight throw.

