Members of Liverpool Troop 139 earn Eagle Scout rank

Dec 09, 2017 Achievers, News, Star Review

Troop 139 Scoutmaster David Anderson awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to Ben Zinger, Andrew Johnson and Jeffrey Noll.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, three young men from Troop 139 in Liverpool earned the highest rank in boy scouting. Ben Zinger, Andrew Johnson and Jeffrey Noll were bestowed the rank of Eagle by their Scoutmaster David Anderson. To achieve this rank the young men had to learn various skills, perform many hours of community service, demonstrate leadership and complete an Eagle Project.

