LETTER: Dinsmore says thank you to voters

Dec 09, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I would like to sincerely thank the 4,870 Lysander voters who participated in the highway superintendent election. Although I was 278 votes short of reelection, it was a victory for the system that we’ve been protecting since 1776. In true Army fashion, I believe that I’m leaving behind a better highway network than I found, but my “hitch” is done and I leave it to my successor to take care of our crew and up the ante for the next leader.
Lysander Highway Superintendent
Dec 09, 2017 0
Dec 08, 2017 0
Dec 08, 2017 0
Dec 07, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017
Dec 09, 2017