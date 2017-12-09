LETTER: Dinsmore says thank you to voters

 

Dec 09, 2017

To the editor:

I would like to sincerely thank the 4,870 Lysander voters who participated in the highway superintendent election. Although I was 278 votes short of reelection, it was a victory for the system that we’ve been protecting since 1776. In true Army fashion, I believe that I’m leaving behind a better highway network than I found, but my “hitch” is done and I leave it to my successor to take care of our crew and up the ante for the next leader.

Gene Dinsmore

Lysander Highway Superintendent

