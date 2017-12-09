Indoor track season begins at Colgate meet

Indoor track and field teams from Westhill and Solvay got the jump on everyone else when they went to Colgate University’s Sanford Field House and competed in Friday night’s John DiMao Memorial Invitational.

Once there, the girls Warriors would claim second place in Division I with 94.33 points, trailing only Rome Free Academy (102 points) as the Bearcats were fourth with 48 points.

Hayeli Coolican and Liz Kessler paired to win the 1,500-meter run for Westhill in 10:32.55, more than eight seconds ahead of RFA’s 10:40.96. Alyssa Holstein and Lauren Marshall were victorious in the 55-meter hurdles, going a combined 19.89 seconds as Holstein won the individual race in 9.57 seconds.

In the 4×400 relay, Westhill won as Reilly Geer, Megan O’Reilly, Molly Bobbett and Katherine Evans posted 4:39.42 to hold off Kenmore East (4:40.77) as Solvay rose to fourth place in 4:54.95.

Moving to field events, Noelle Coolican had a winning pole vault clearance of 9 feet, with Quinn Mannion and Ashley Heffernan each topping 7 feet. Holstein and Mannion finished second in the triple jump, going 55′ 3/4″ between them.

Maura McAnaney and Kendra MacCaull got second place in the 800-meter run in 5:19.45, just trailing Chittenango’s 5:17.92. Caitlin McIntyre and Ashley Bolesh were second (16.67 seconds) to RFA (15.80) in the 55-meter dash as the Bearcats got sixth place.

Abby Feyerabend won the girls high jump for the Warriors by clearing 4’9 as she and O’Reilly tied for second overall. MacCaull, McAnaney, O’Reilly and Geer were third in the 4×200 relay in 1:59.83, with Solvay sixth.

The Bearcats saw Ashley Bosco heave a winning shot put toss of 38 feet 7 1/2 inches as she and Sabrina Garrett took the team event with 66’9 1/2″ as Westhill was fifth with 44’10”.

Bosco also was victorious in the weight throw with a best throw of 36’7″ and Garnett heaved it 32’6″ to help the win as Lavigne and Hannah Abraham was third for the Warriors, who got fifth place in the long jump.

Zoe Francemone and Isabella Lambert gain second place in the 500-meter run in 3:08.13, ahead of Westhill in fifth place. Jordyn Willsey and Ester Germakovski were fourth in the 800 in 5:51.73.

Meanwhile, in the boys edition of the DiMao meet, Westhill tied for fourth in Division I with 55 points, not far from New Hartford’s winning total of 63 points as Solvay tied for third with 33 points.

Here, the Warriors also won the 1,500 as Jake Suddaby took the individual race in 4:38.73 and paired with Cade Van Ornam to take the team race in 9:19.23. Mike Ferrara and Josiah Miggiani got second place (4:39.45) behind New Hartford in the 800.

Completing a 4×400 sweep, Westhill had Wyatt Lavigne, Evan Watt, Mike Laszlo and Cal Niezabytowski go 3:56.61, the only time under four minutes as Solvay (4:27.61) finished seventh. Van Ornam, Suddaby, Ferrara and Jacob Roberts were second (12:03.39) to Chittenango (11:50.90) in the distance medley relay.

Evan Ballard and Ben Helfeld were second in the shot put with throws adding up to 74;10″, with Solvay’s Shane Spinner and Richie Leonardo (65”11 1/2″) in fifth place. Ballard and Mark Vaughn were second in the weight throw with 72’2 1/2″ as Leonardo and Spinner were third. Westhill’s Ben Eassa finished fifth in the triple jump.

Solvay’s Dylon Ewers won the individual high jump, clearing 5’9″ as he and Justice Shirley took the team event by clearing 11 feet between them.

Ewers and Justice Shirley got fourth place in the 500 in 2:39.99 to beat out Westhill (2:43.95) in fifth place. Justin Rutkowski and Allen Cawthon were fifth in the 55 sprint (15.90 seconds) as the Bearcats also finished seventh in the 4×200.

