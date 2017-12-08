 

Manlius Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Dec 08, 2017

Manlius Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Roderick J. Etzel

The New York State Police in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force arrested Roderick J. Etzel, age 63, of Barberry Lane, Manlius, for two counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (class “E” felony).

It is alleged that Etzel possessed digital images of children under the age of 16 years old engaged in sexual acts. New York State Police along with agents from the F.B.I and Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at the Alestalo & Etzel Architectural Firm located at 4317 E. Genesee St., suite 207, in the Town of Dewitt. Agents seized digital equipment from the office.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP North Syracuse at 315-455-2922.

