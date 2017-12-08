Girls volleyball Bears get Simmons 200th win

In a pair of matches last week, the Chittenango girls volleyball team moved to 4-0 on the season, all of it done on the road.

Beyond the fact that it stayed undefeated, the Bears reached a milestone in Thursday night’s sweep of Cortland as head coach Amy Simmons recorded her 200th career victory.

The match itself was a 25-11, 25-7, 25-12 romp where Chittenango’s Tiffany Scofield picked up six aces, also contributing on the back line with eight assists and six digs. Tyla Cutrie starred, too, with 11 kills, six blocks and four aces.

Shelby Maring had seven assists, with Brenna Stanton and Megan Mayer each getting five digs. Mayer also had five kills as Sydney Pellman picked up three kills and Stanton got two kills, plus two aces.

With sweeps over Pulaski and CBA already in the books, the Bears ventured to Cato-Meridian last Monday night and handled matters again, taking little time in its 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 romp over the Blue Devils.

Eight different Chittenango players combined to pick up 16 aces, with Cutrie and Pellman setting the pace as they earned four aces apiece. Cutrie didn’t stop there, contributing 12 kills to lead the Bears’ front line.

Alyssa Bates and Alyssa Frantz each had four kills as Pellman contributed three kills. Meanwhile, Scofield (nine assists) and Maring (eight assists) got back-line help from Katie Simmons, who had four assists. Jackie Kohler got two blocks.

Finally at home this week, Chittenango would compete just once, facing Onondaga Monday night before back-to-back matches Dec. 20 and 21 against Manlius-Pebble Hill and Faith Heritage.

