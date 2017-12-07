 

Village board makes time adjustments to downtown parking spaces

Dec 07, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Government

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Cazenovia village board this week make some changes to downtown parking spots, adding a new 15-minute spot in front of Allure dance studio and clarifying allowed parking times in Memorial Circle.

The addition of a new 15-minute-only parking space on the south side of Albany Street — the first parking spot east of Allen Street, in front of Allure — was from resident feedback that such an additional short-term spot will be helpful to both consumers and businesses, said Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

The new 15-minute parking space will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The board previously created four new 15-minute parking spots in 2015, two immediately after Mill Street (in front of AmeriCU), and two after the entrance to the Telephone Park public parking lot (in front of Kinney Drugs on the street, not in the lot).

The board also agreed during its Dec. 4 monthly meeting to clarify the available parking times in the four spaces near Community Bank in Memorial Circle. Those four spots are currently labeled as 15-minute only parking, but they are underutilized once the bank closes each day, Wheeler said. The board agreed to make those four spots 15-minute spaces from 8 a.m. top 5 p.m., with no time limit on parking there after 5 p.m.

 

Also at the meeting:

  • Wheeler said the professional consultant assisting with the town/village consolidation study, CGR, has created an informational website about the Cazenovia study. Both the village and town websites will have links to the CGR page.
  • It was announced the repair work on the Lakeland Park canal wall has ended for the season and will resume in the spring. Trustee and DPW Commissioner Amy Mann said the wall is “mostly built” with the concrete steps still needing to be poured and the capstones needing to be placed.
  • The board changed the date of its next regular monthly meeting to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, since the first Monday of the month is New Year’s Day.

 

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

