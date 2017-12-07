Skaneateles girls hoops routs J-E, goes to 3-0

While plenty of ground still needs to get made up if the Skaneateles girls basketball team wants to challenge the Class B elite, at least the initial returns are promising.

Already at 2-0 on the season following close wins over Tully and Marcellus, the Lakers made the short trip to Jordan-Elbridge Wednesday and saw its offense take off in a 76-41 romp of the Eagles.

Led by Olivia Dobrovosky, Skaneateles kept battling through J-E’s defenses in the first half, steadily building a 45-20 lead. Though that kind of pace was difficult to sustain, the Lakers never let the Eagles get closer.

Dobrovosky hit on nine field goals, three of them 3-pointers, and tacked on nine free throws on her way to 30 points, and the rest of the Lakers’ production was spread out.

Hannah Atkinson picked up 12 points, while Maeve Canty had seven points. Chloe Metz and Julia Cirncione had six points apiece and Ryley Pas’cal had five points. Ashlee Eaton and Alexis Braun paced J-E with 10 points apiece.

Skaneateles is back home next Tuesday to face Mexico, and then hosts Solvay Thursday before a Friday trip to Cortland – in all, three games in four nights.

