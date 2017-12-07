New Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville getting positive reception

Exterior of the new Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville. (courtesy King & King Architects and Revette Studio)

Residents of DeWitt and Jamesville are giving a positive reception to the “spacious and comfortable” new Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville, according to library officials.

Since the library’s opening on Aug. 21, more than 25,000 people have visited the library and more than 600 new patrons have been registered for library cards. Circulation has increased by almost 20 percent from last year, with even greater increases in circulation of materials for teens and children.

“It has been enormously gratifying to see the overwhelming support for the new library,” said Executive Director Wendy Scott. “When people walk in, their first word is, ‘Wow.’ People are just in awe at how beautiful it is and how much we have to offer in our new location.”

Responses from visitors include a delight at the open space, natural light, wonderful views onto the surrounding wooded property and the rich program of events and activities for all age groups, according to the library. Since opening, more than 2,500 children, teens and adults have attended programs at the library, including a series of new workshops in the Hive maker space focused on creativity and hands-on learning.

Amenities in the new library include: public computing for children, teens and adults; a separate area for teens; dedicated rooms for children’s programming and activities; a maker space with 3D printer and five rooms for group meetings and tutoring. Popular destinations include a large browsing area for new materials, a quiet reading room on the lower level and the Provisions Express Café located in the front lobby.

Remaining projects in progress include installation of automatic door openers, completion of the capital campaign honor wall of donors and several directional signs.

“We are already seeing how the space is transforming the lives of people in our community,” said Scott. “We are thrilled that this new facility is fulfilling our vision for a hub that connects and empowers people, inspires ideas and supports community potential.”

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville is located at 5110 Jamesville Road in DeWitt. For more information, call 315-446-3578 or visit the library’s website at CLDandJ.org.

