Manlius receives Tree City USA designation for 13th consecutive year

Dec 07, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Government

Members of the Manlius Town Board and town tree commission celebrated the town's 13th consecutive Tree City USA designation during the board's Dec. 6 meeting. (photo by Jason Emerson)

By Jason Emerson

Editor

It may be winter, but Wednesday, Dec. 6, was officially declared to be Arbor Day in the Town of Manlius. Town Supervisor Ed Theobald made the declaration during the town board’s Dec. 6 regular meeting, and that was followed up by the news that Manlius had been recognized with the Tree City USA designation for the 13th consecutive year.

To achieve a Tree City USA recognition, a community must meet four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

“It’s a very big commitment by the town, volunteers and the DPW, and I think everyone can appreciate it in what they see around the town,” said DEC Senior Forester Matthew Swayze, who awarded the new Tree City USA flag to the town board.

Nancy Needham, chair of the town tree commission, was present to celebrate the event, along with fellow commission members Mary Ellen Letterman and Brian Skinner. “We’re very happy to be here,” Needham said. “We appreciate your support.”

There are more than 3,400 communities that are currently recognized as Tree City USA communities. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

