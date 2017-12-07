 

LETTER: Scott thanks Cicero voters

LETTER: Scott thanks Cicero voters

To the editor:

Dear friends and neighbors,

I am humbled and thankful for all of your support and votes for my run for Cicero Town Council. Congratulations to Mr. Karp and Ms. Boyke on their wins! A heartfelt thank you to Judy Boyke for her support, knowledge and mentoring; if it wasn’t for her my campaign would never have gotten off the ground.

I am proud of our grassroots campaign and even though we didn’t win I will continue to push for fresh ideas like bringing all of our town meetings into the taxpayers’ homes through streaming and social media, as well as getting all of our town’s eligible voters registered to vote. So stay tuned, Cicero — we have changes to push for!

Heather Scott

Candidate for Cicero Town Board

