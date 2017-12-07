LETTER: How to end the heroin problem

To the editor:

Most people would agree that drug abuse has become a crisis. Perhaps, instead of primarily focusing on seeking out and punishing the dealers, we could stop pampering the users. The solution for ending the heroin problem, not only in the United States, but throughout the world, comes from none other than notorious drug lord El Chapo. I paraphrase his comments: “If people stopped using, we’d be out of business.”

Users are not always the victims. Both dealers and users share the blame for the drug crisis. We always have a choice.

I suggest a three strikes law:

The first time someone gets caught using heroin or any illegal drug, jail time of a pre-determined length will be required.

The second time someone gets caught using heroin or any illegal drug, a longer, pre-determined jail time will be required.

The third time someone gets caught using heroin or any illegal drug, the user goes to prison for life.

For those of you who are deeply offended, hurt and insulted by my plan, ask yourselves, “Would I prefer to visit my living child in jail, or place flowers on my dead child’s grave?”

Ellen Whitaker

Manlius

