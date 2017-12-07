LETTER: A tribute to a friend

To the editor:

As they say, “Anne passed away.” She was Anne Sylvia Jane Sadoff Dickey, and I miss her more than words can say.

GM transferred my husband Bob to Syracuse in March of 1978. I was born and raised in Michigan and used to the folksy ways of those from the mid-west. I was apprehensive about living in Syracuse and wondered how people from “New York” compared to those from my home state.

Anne was the first person I met when we moved here, and she was warm, friendly, caring and kind. We formed a close friendship that lasted 40 years, and I learned an important lesson from her. It’s who people are that define them and not where they live.

In 1978, we shopped for groceries at the P & C, Smith’s IGA and the Great American. We picked up our prescriptions from Harvey’s Drugs and bought hardware at Greene Century. We had dinner at What’s Your Beef and filled up on coffee and delicious donuts from Temples. We purchased wallpaper from Up Your Walls and enjoyed treats from Barb Lipe’s ice cream stand. It was a different time and a different place.

The winds of change have blown, but what I learned from my dear friend Anne remains the same. People who live in CNY are warm, friendly, caring and kind.

Mary Mol

Manlius

