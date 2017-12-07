FFL Tech Challenge team qualifies for championship

Dec 07, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
FFL Tech Team members, pictured from left: Patrick Awald, Celine Brazeau, Christian Brazeau and Patrick Barrett. Not pictured: Robert Rose and Christopher Rose. (submitted photo)
The Fayetteville Free Library’s (FFL) first Tech Challenge Team recently competed at the FTC Sauquoit qualifier and earned its position to move on to the Excelsior NY FTC Championship in February. The team was also invited to attend a second qualifier on January 7 in Corning.
FTC teams are given a course design and challenge in September and must design, build and code a robot to compete and score points.
“We could not be more proud of our FFL FTC team,” said FFL Executive Director Sue Considine. “FFL Coaches Mike Cimino and Margaret Kingsport and all of the team members have put so much time and effort into building not only an amazing robot, but into building such a successful, committed team.”
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
