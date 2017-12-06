Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by Sophia Casler, Reagan Evans, and AJ Teixeira who are enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

As the holiday season passes by, Americans can expect to find themselves with a high increase in expenditures. 10 years ago, Americans spent an estimated $512.6 billion on Christmas gifts, $43 billion on Black Friday alone. A 2007 article states that for the first time the average American had spent over $900 on gifts for others. This year, a single American is projected to spend $967.13, including around $60 billion on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These statistics are included in the $682 billion anticipated to be spent this year, which finds itself at a 29.5% increase over that spent 10 years ago. The economic state in 2008 caused a decrease in income for all jobs, including the receiving end in stores. It is good to see a pickup in sales after the aforementioned market crash in 2008, which led to a large decline in purchased goods. If you feel like getting in the holiday spirit this season, the New York State Retail Council still suggests people donate toys or money on Black Friday for people who will not be receiving presents this year. For more information, please visit retailcouncilsnys.com.

25 Years Ago

Twenty five years ago, in the Skaneateles Press, an article about protecting the lake was published. The article innumerates the dangers that come with the town having little control over the lake’s welfare. One issue they faced in protecting the lake was the need for a permit from the United States Army Corps of Engineers to do any dredging or excavating in the lake. Dredging and excavating helps to protect the beauty as well as the quality of the lake and the environment around it because it removes contaminated sediment. Another issue the article discussed was increased housing as well as more urban zoning which would block the view of the lake and increase runoff. The local government needs to be the primary source of protection for the lake. We have seen the consequences of excess development on the lake. For example, this summer, the devastating outbreak of blue-green algae was most likely due to both natural minerals as well as chemicals put in the lake by runoff. The people of the town were affected by this because there was a high health risk to swim in Skaneateles Lake and the normally clean water was potentially unsafe to drink. The local government must be given the authority to protect the lake in order to preserve its current form.

50 Years Ago

Fifty years ago there were multiple ads placed in The Skaneateles Press that informed readers on locations to buy Christmas trees. Among the mentioned were Hunt’s Christmas Tree Farm, “Al” Deyneka Nursery, Laxton’s, and the Lion’s Club two-week tree sale. Newspapers as well as journals were the primary form of advertisement during this time. Today, many turn to local TV stations and internet media to get their companies noticed. As Christmas approaches in the upcoming weeks people are looking to buy a tree. If you live south of the village, try heading to Cortland or Groton for the nicest trees at Hill of Beans and Moore Tree Farm. If you live North of the village, consider going to Potter’s Tree Farm which allows you to cut your own tree. Don’t forget to get your tree before it’s too late!

75 Years Ago

Seventy five years ago in the Dec. 5, 1941 edition of The Skaneateles Press, an article was posted about a Red Cross fundraiser. The organization held a fundraiser that raised a grand total of $665.78, record breaking for the time. A total of 326 Red Cross memberships were signed during their three week campaign in Skaneateles. Nowadays, the Red Cross has grown to over 500,000 active volunteers. They also train almost 12 million people with lifesaving medical skills. They respond to nearly 70,000 disasters every year, including Hurricane Harvey. $50 million was raised through the organization to provide 232 relief shelters for around 66,000 displaced victims. You can donate anytime at RedCross.org

100 Years Ago

One hundred years ago, an ad was posted on the Dec. 12, 1917 edition of The Skaneateles Press about the price of many toys sold at Tucker, Mosner, and Krebs Inc. The advertisement features many popular selections at the time, such as pop-guns ranging in price from $0.15 to $1.50, drums for $0.50 to $1, and board games from $0.10 to $3.50. Today, the average price of a small toy drum is $19.95, a pop-gun is now $6.99, and a plastic Chess Set can go for around $9.95. If you’re interested in buying toys for the holidays, Skaneateles has two local options: Hobby House Toys, located at 7 Jordan Street and Haba Toys, located at 4407 Jordan Road, Skaneateles Falls. Haba Toys specializes in wooden toys and ships them internationally, as well as having a storefront.

