Maureen Murphy, 52

Maureen “Mo” Murphy, 52, of Fayetteville, finished a year-long battle with cancer on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Maureen leaves behind Dennis, her devoted husband of 27 years; her cherished children, Emma Lingo and husband Rob; Ellen Murphy, and Finn Murphy; two adorable grandchildren; her honored parents Ernest and RoseMarie Perkins, sisters Joanne, Debbie, Patti and Donna; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her favorite three-legged dog, Hobee.

Maureen was born on May 26, 1965. She grew up in Cazenovia with her family, and graduated from Cazenovia High School, class of 1983. In 1987 she graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor’s degree in English writing arts. Maureen spent much of her career pouring into the education of her three children and countless other families as an invaluable resource to the local homeschooling community.

Those who encountered Mo were blessed by her generosity, inspired by her compassion, and guided by her wisdom. They were refreshed by her authenticity, encouraged by her faithfulness and anchored by her love. They will long-remember her smile, her humor and her laugh.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, at Eastern Hills Bible Church; all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Maureen’s family has established a NYS 529 college savings fund for her son Finn in her memory. Contributions may be made directly through the website Ugift529.com using code W4J-G6X. To leave a message of sympathy for Maureen’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

