LETTER: Please donate to families displaced by recent fire

To the editor:

Following the significant fire two weeks ago in Springfield Gardens in DeWitt, community activist, Josh King, Onondaga County Legislator Linda Ervin and I made an appeal to our community to assist the 10 families who were left with nothing. On Saturday, many members of our community took time from their holiday shopping and other festivities to come to the David Klim Center to drop off gift cards, clothing, furniture, toys and appliances to help these people. Some volunteers stayed for hours to help organize and carry things in. We were so very touched at the generosity of strangers. The families are so grateful!

The DeWitt police also came by to say hello to the residents and as I arrived, the three officers were outside playing football with a group of children. The kids were so happy!

Unfortunately, after taking stock of our collection of donations, we see that we are still falling short of the basic needs for these families. Therefore, we have decided to have another donation drive this Saturday, Dec. 9, at the David Klim Center (49 Caton Drive, DeWitt) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The most useful donations would be gift cards to places like Target and grocery stores, cleaning supplies (soaps, brooms, sponges, etc), toiletries (toilet paper, diapers, etc.), appliances (microwaves, toasters, lamps, etc) and furniture (beds, table, chairs, desks, dressers, etc.).

We want to express our immense gratitude to our generous community and I hope that others can continue to make sure that our unfortunate neighbors have what they need to resume their lives after this tragic fire.

Kerin Rigney

DeWitt Town Councilor

