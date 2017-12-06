Labbate, Pizio receive Army National Guard promotions

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, has announced the promotion of two members of the New York Army National Guard, both from East Syracuse, in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Michael Labbate, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of specialist.

Justin Pizio, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of sergeant.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

