Green Planet Grocery in Cicero closes after three years

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Devotees of organic food store Green Planet Grocery will have to drive farther to get their fix. The Cicero location of the health food chain closed Dec. 1.

Green Planet released a statement Nov. 17 announcing the closing of the Cicero store, which was located in the Lakeshore Heights Plaza on Route 31.

“It’s an unfortunate decision and it wasn’t easy make,” read the statement from Green Planet Grocery management. “Our mission from day one was to provide healthy and affordable food options to our local community. We’ve enjoyed three years of making that dream happen.”

Joe Scripa and his wife, Annette, partnered with Green Planet Grocery founder Brent Lewis to open the Cicero store in 2014. Lewis opened Green Planet’s flagship store in Oswego in 2004. Six years later, a Fairmount location followed. In 2014, Lewis announced a plan to open 10 more Green Planets, with Cicero being the first.

Neither Green Planet Grocery’s statement nor a Nov. 17 post on the Cicero store’s Facebook page gave a reason for the shuttering of the business.

“We regret having to post this, but after much soul searching and heartache, we’ve come to the conclusion the store will be closing,” the post read.

Annette Scripa told the Star-Review in 2014 that she and her husband took an interest in Green Planet after Joe was diagnosed with food allergies. The store sold organic produce, local products and dietary supplements and featured a section of allergen-free products.

“It was in our hearts to help people be healthy, get healthy,” she said in 2014. “We just want them to know you can eat healthy and have it taste good.”

The Scripas did not respond to the Star-Review’s request for comment.

Green Planet Grocery’s Oswego and Fairmount locations remain open. To learn more, visit gpgrocery.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story