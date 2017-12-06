Frances Hole, 83

Frances Mary (Kenney) Hole, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. She was born in Jordan on June 30, 1934. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1952 and graduated from Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955 with a Registered Nurse Diploma.

She worked until her retirement in 1993 at Auburn Memorial Hospital, Hospice and Community General Hospital. Her specialty was geriatric nursing. She lived in Borodino for 50 years and was raised on a farm driving horses. She always wanted to be a nurse when she grew up. She had six children, loved baking cookies, square dancing and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mary (Ostrowski) and Laurence Kenney. She is survived by her husband, Jack E. Hole. They were married on Feb. 11, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Church in Jordan. She is also survived by daughters- Barbara (Stephen) Geier, Janice Beaman, Jeanne (Keith) Harter, Jacqueline (Andrew) Holmes, Kathleen (JD) Thomas; son-Robert (Julianne) Hole; brother- William (Sharon) Kenney; sisters- Clara Ramsden, Jeanette (Loren) Peterson, Patricia (Bruce) Jorolemon; grandchildren- Jeff and Adam Geier; Nathan, Brandon and Chris Beaman; William, Alicia, Markus and Mallory Harter; Matt and Michelle Hole; Delana, Kaeli, Chris and Alec Thomas; Maris Holmes; great grandchildren-Chance, Trenidy, Maggie, Grey, Noah, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Borodino Volunteer Fire Department or Alzheimer’s Association. To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

