B’ville hockey blanks RFA, 5-0

Baldwinsville defenseman Christian Treichler (33) checks Rome Free Academy’s Logan Dorfman near the boards in last Tuesday’s game at Lysander Arena. The Bees would go on to shut out the Black Knights 5-0.

Aside from that shootout against Syracuse in the opening round of the Bobby Conklin Memorial Tournament, little has gone wrong for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team in the early stages of the 2017-18 season.

The Bees moved to 3-0-1 overall with the work it did in Tuesday’ night’s game against Rome Free Academy at Lysander Arena, flourishing early and late in a 5-0 shutout of the Black Knights.

A balanced, deep attack was on display as three different players netted goals in the first period. It stayed 3-0 until the third, when B’ville struck twice more and had two other players find the net.

Isaiah Pompo and Mark Monaco each picked up one goal and one assist. J.P. Ciappa picked up a pair of assists as Ben Dwyer, Parker Schroeder and Cam Sweeney also took turns converting.

Brett Sabourin also gained an assist, and B’ville spent a good portion of the game possessing the puck, limiting RFA to just seven shots all night.

Now the Bees get ready to face Liverpool next Tuesday in the Lysander facility they share, the last match before a Dec. 19 showdown with defending Section III Division I champion West Genesee at Shove Park.

