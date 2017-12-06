Bands sought for 16th annual JCC Battle of the Bands

The JCC's Mick Hagan (far left), director of children and teen services, is pictured with 2017 Battle of the Bands winner Posted after awarding their $200 prize. The band's members, from left, are Dan Wrona, guitar; Nate Murphy, lead vocals; Sam Hayduke, percussion; Riley Burns, bass; and Josh Winoski, percussion. (submitted photo)

Calling all high school rockers — The Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse is once again seeking rock and other musical groups to enter and play in its Battle of the Bands concert. This 16th annual competition exclusively for high school bands will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the JCC of Syracuse, 5655 Thompson Road, DeWitt.

The winning band will receive a $200 cash prize, eight hours of studio time at More Sound Recording Studio in Syracuse and the opportunity to play in a special JCC Spring Showcase concert. The Battle of the Bands entry form is available online at jccsyr.org and at the JCC’s main entrance reception desk. Registration is $40 per band. The deadline to enter is Jan. 5.

“Once again, we’re looking for bands of any musical style to enter our 2018 competition,” said Mick Hagan, JCC director of children and teen services. “This year was one of our biggest concerts ever as we had a total of nine bands play. The event has grown tremendously over the past 15 years and has helped many bands get some valuable public exposure.”

All bands entering the JCC Battle of the Bands competition are limited to a maximum of seven students and must have a majority of its band members enrolled full-time at a local high school. Each band entered will have 30 minutes to play and wow the crowd on Jan. 13.

The Battle of the Bands concert has typically drawn up to 10 bands from all over Central New York. The shows are filled with quality talent and get the house rocking. Last year’s winner was classic rock band Posted from Marcellus Sr. High School.

Admission to the show is $9 and open to the public. For every high school student admission, the JCC will donate $1 to his or her school district’s music department.

For more information about the Battle of the Bands and registration, contact Mick Hagan at 315-445-2040, ext. 129, ormhagan@jccsyr.org.

