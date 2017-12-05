Local dancers to take part in holiday show

Amanda St. Amour of Onondaga Hill and Alexandra Dubaniewicz of Fairmount will share their talents as dancers at the Crouse Hinds Theater this holiday season.

The two will appear in Dasher’s Magical Gift, CNY Arts’ original holiday ballet, which will be performed Saturday Dec. 9, at 11 am at the OnCenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse. The show was created for CNY Arts by nationally recognized theater and dance professionals who live and work in the Syracuse area.

The hour-long, narrated ballet features a lively cast of characters, some well-known, such as Dasher, some new, such as the reindeer Peppermint, Sir Ralph Elf, and two slightly confused penguins. The costumes and sets are designed to be upbeat and magical, and there are several surprises to enthrall children. “This ballet is a very accessible introduction to theater and dance for children.” said Carol Dumka, the CNY Arts Board Vice President. “With beautiful dancing, exciting visuals, and a message of sharing and selflessness, parents and teachers will love it too!” she added. Dumka is the Arts in Education Coordinator for Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES.

Dance Centre North’s middle and high school age dancers will continue their tradition of performing CNY Arts’ holiday production. Director Cathy Napolitano Mucci’s Syracuse area dance school has been teaching classical ballet as well as other dance traditions for 30 years.

Dasher’s Magical Gift was written for CNY Arts by Matt Chiorini, Chair of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Le Moyne College and a published playwright, whose work has been performed around the United States. The show is directed and choreographed by Larry Crabtree, Adjunct Dance Instructor at Le Moyne College and Syracuse University, and faculty member at Dance Centre North.

Lindsey Quay Sikes costumes the dancers. Sikes is Professor of Practice Costume at Le Moyne College. Costumes for the Spirit of Christmas scene were created by Catherine Kingsley, whose costumes have appeared in many American and European productions. Lighting design is by John Czajkowski, Technical Director at Le Moyne College.

CNY Arts will also hold school performances of Dasher’s Magical Gift on December 6, 7, and 8. Grade school students travel from schools from all over Central New York to see what, for many, is their first live theatrical performance.

Show tickets range in price from $10 to $19 and can be purchased by phone: 315-299-5598, at the Symphoria Box Office, 234 Harrison Street, Syracuse, or online at: dashersmagicalgift.org. Discounts of $1 per ticket are available with the purchase of 4 or more tickets using the code DASH17.

