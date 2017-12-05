 

Dec 05, 2017

JCC community menorah lightings start Dec. 12

Pictured: Rabbi Daniel Fellman of Temple Concord, center, leads one of last year’s menorah lighting ceremonies with children from the JCC’s After School Program. (submitted photo)

Chanukah celebrations this year will be at the weekday community menorah lightings starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Sam Pomeranz Jewish Community Center of Syracuse, 5655 Thompson Road, DeWitt. The outdoor lightings at the JCC will continue at the same time Wednesday through Friday of that week, and the following week from Monday, Dec. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Local congregational rabbis have been asked to lead the lighting ceremonies along with children from the JCC’s After School Program. The menorah lighting events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the JCC of Syracuse at 315-445-2360 or visit jccsyr.org.

