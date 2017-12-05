Area police blotters — Weeks of Nov. 17 to Dec. 1

DeWitt

Nicole Drummond-Jackson, 44, of Clay was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Nicolette Tarbell, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Nicholas Bray, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana and no headlights.

Liandra Lee, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Brianne Kirkland, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with petit larceny.

Sara Martineau, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Deborah Martineau, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Bridget Freeman, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Kris Marshall, 50, of DeWitt, was arrested Nov 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jodi Jackson, 48, of Webster, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny.

Keith Prusinowski, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with petit larceny.

Jeremy Sperry, 40, of Clay, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breathalyzer, unsafe turn and unsafe lane change.

Shaundeja Adams, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with petit larceny.

Donald Thompson, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with solicitation.

Monti Mann, 53, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree and grand larceny.

Manlius

David A. Whaley, 26, of Liverpool, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, unregistered motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle.

Tyler Nichols, 19, of Mahopac, N.Y., was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Curtis F. Walker, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to signal.

Skyler J. Willis, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, obstruction of public servants in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, driving while ability impaired drugs, unlicensed operator and no plate lamp

Michael Patak, 31, of DeWitt, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, failure to keep right and unsafe starting.

Shane M. Hollis, 29, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, no distinctive plate and unlicensed operator.

Kenneth R. Hirsh, 76, of Chittenango, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of property damage accident and following too closely.

A 17-year-old female, of Jamesville, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated – drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Zachary Bambrick, Jr., 19, of Cicero, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and speed in zone.

Shawn C. Rutty, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story