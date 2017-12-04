New co-working space coming soon to Cazenovia

Caz CoWorks will be located at 87 Albany St.

Work-at-home professionals and freelancers often struggle with spotty internet service, distractions at their home offices and limited daily interaction. Co-working is an increasingly popular solution that includes a low-cost shared work environment, a community of fellow independent professionals and a variety of amenities — and soon Cazenovians will have their own co-working space in the village.

CACDA (Cazenovia Area Community Development Association) has announced the upcoming opening of Caz CoWorks, which will be located at 87 Albany Street on the second floor (above Howard Hanna Real Estate and the Pewter Spoon).

For a membership fee of $95/month, members will enjoy 24/7 access to all common areas, conference room reservation rights, high speed internet and opportunities to network with other professionals. In addition, three small private offices will be available within Caz CoWorks for an added fee.

The official opening is planned for January.

“The space we are developing includes two big open rooms where a variety of different work stations will be available in addition to a few casual seating areas,” said CACDA Executive Director Lauren Lines.

“The structure and community that co-working provides is a nice complement to the independence of freelancing,” said CACDA President Jocelyn Gavitt. “There are a lot of people in our area who are working from home and are either isolated, distracted or experience slow or inconsistent internet. This project is a direct response to feedback received in our 2016 community survey where residents expressed a strong interest in a co-work space. Our goal is to provide a low cost, low commitment opportunity and also help cultivate a community of independent professionals in our area. Ultimately, we want to provide more reasons to choose Cazenovia as a place to live and work.”

Caz CoWorks is possible with support from the Gifford Foundation and donations from GHD. Any profits from Caz CoWorks will be dedicated to projects to enhance the Cazenovia downtown business district.

For information on becoming a member or to schedule a tour, contact Lauren Lines at lines@cacda.net or 315-655-7651.

