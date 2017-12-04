LETTER: Thanks for help with Veterans Day luncheon

To the editor:

The Cazenovia Post 88 Auxiliary would like to thank all who helped with our annual Veterans Day luncheon making it a huge success. A big thank you to all our veterans and their families for attending. We also honored our Girls and Boys State recipients and their families.

Thank you to all that helped make this a special day for our veterans: Project Café decorated and helped serve; Boy Scout Troop 18 helped clean up; Lincklaen House catered; Walking Woman of Cazenovia baked cookies to be enjoyed by all; Lou Ann Turner made her delicious cakes; St. James Church Edge group made heart-warming cards for each table setting and a large poster thanking all veterans for their service.

Our Post 88 Auxiliary is grateful for all the support from our community. We would like to invite more women to join us; we meet the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 88.

It is a blessing and an honor to be with our veterans and their families on this special day, and remembering those that have given their lives for our freedom.

Mary Ann Lansing, Chair

Cazenovia Post 88 Auxiliary

