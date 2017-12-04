Girls hoops Warriors hammer Utica Proctor, 63-31

A local Class AA girls basketball landscape dominated for nearly a decade by Cicero-North Syracuse changed a season ago, and Liverpool was one of the programs that took full advantage of the changes.

A young Warriors squad made it all the way to the sectional finals before getting stopped by West Genesee, and head coach Matt Brazill returns four starters this winter to make another title push.

Just how tough Liverpool could be was made evident in last Saturday’s season opener against visiting Utica Proctor. Confident on both offense and defense, the Warriors routed the Raiders 63-31.

Already, Liverpool had held Proctor to four points in the first quarter, but during the second period everything clicked and the Warriors outscored the Raiders 26-4 in those eight minutes.

The senior duo of Jenna Wike and Kyra Grimshaw combined to top Proctor’s entire output, as Wike finished with 20 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists as Grimshaw added 16 points and five rebounds. Lexi Emmi had nine points and Amanda Barnell got seven rebounds.

Liverpool would visit Rome Free Academy Wednesday night, its only action this week.

Meanwhile, C-NS opens this Tuesday against Fulton, having welcomed back Amani Free after she spent a year at Long Island Lutheran. Free just committed to attend Quinnipiac University next fall.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story