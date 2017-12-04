Area Police Blotters – Week of Nov. 23 to Dec. 1

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Edward F. McGinley, 79, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Tickets:

No distinct plate: 1

No/inadequate lights: 2

Speed in school zone: 1

Investigations

Cazenovia police are investigating a reported larceny of two packages off the front door step of a residence in Fenaway Green apartments in the village. The packages were delivered by UPS.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Matthew R. Card, 33, of New Woodstock, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Forest M. LaChevet, 22, of Hubbardsville, N.Y., was arrested in Nelson Nov. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Mark A. Russitano, 31, of Erieville, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree and unlicensed driver.

Jason E. Camp, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

