Village to unveil new Christmas tree tonight

The new Cazenovia community Christmas tree, right, will be unveiled Dec. 1 during the annual Christmas walk and tree lighting event. The current holiday tree, left, is suffering from blight and will be removed. (

Eagle staff report

The Village of Cazenovia will proudly unveil its new Christmas tree at this year’s Christmas Walk on Friday, Dec. 1. The tree, a 25-foot-tall Norway Spruce is located on village property in front of the Presbyterian Church near Sullivan Street. For generations, this has been the location of this prominent and admired tree lighting.

The Norway Spruce will be lit alongside the tree that has served the role for years. The current tree is a Blue Spruce and is succumbing to a disease called Cytospora Canker which has a devastating impact on the tree starting with the lower limbs, said Village Tree Commission Director Tom Tait.

Tait recognized the declining health and in 2010 worked with a group to select and plant the Norway Spruce. The village sought the opinion of the Presbyterian Church as to where the tree should be planted so that it remained in a prominent location but did not block the historic views of the church.

The village received a tree donation from Matt and Juanita Critz of Critz Farms. The tree at the time was about 12 feet tall and Joe Weinheimer, local landscaper, donated the use of his tree spade to move the tree to its new home.

The planting took place at the Tree Commission’s 2010 Arbor Day program.

The tree immediately acclimated to its new home. The decision to transition to the new tree this year was based on two factors. The faster than expected decline in health of the current tree is the primary reason. Another factor that many residents have been aware of is the difficulty in placing light strings in the upper portion of the Blue Spruce with the fire department’s ladder truck.

This year, both trees will be lit simultaneously as a way of ceremoniously transitioning to the new tree. The village will decide when the old tree will be taken down and replaced with a young tree that will someday serve as the Christmas Tree.

Tait said he would like the tree to be remembered in two ways. He would like a slab of the wood to be engraved and preserved by Cazenovia Cut Block and held at the library to commemorate the tree’s important role in the community. Additionally, mulch from the old tree will be placed around the new tree as a way of recycling and contributing to the health and longevity of our new Christmas Tree.

Things to do tonight, Friday, Dec. 1, during the annual Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting event:

From 4 to 8 p.m. check out the Arts and Crafts Fair at Cazenovia College Art Gallery in Reisman Hall, 6 Sullivan St. See and purchase handmade creations of over 50 Cazenovia College students, faculty and staff. Holiday shoppers are welcome to browse a variety of creations in all artistic mediums.

at Cazenovia College Art Gallery in Reisman Hall, 6 Sullivan St. See and purchase handmade creations of over 50 Cazenovia College students, faculty and staff. Holiday shoppers are welcome to browse a variety of creations in all artistic mediums. Starting at 5 p.m. stop in to the Soup and dessert café at Cazenovia First Presbyterian Church meeting house. Gourmet soups and desserts offered before the village tree lighting. Immediately following the tree lighting in the front yard of the church, the Caz High School String Ensemble under the direction of Mary Coburn will perform selected Christmas music in the sanctuary of the church.

at Cazenovia First Presbyterian Church meeting house. Gourmet soups and desserts offered before the village tree lighting. Immediately following the tree lighting in the front yard of the church, the Caz High School String Ensemble under the direction of Mary Coburn will perform selected Christmas music in the sanctuary of the church. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. get more food and drinks at the Pie and beverage café at Cazenovia United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen St. Donations accepted. All donations support Caz Cares Family/Family Christmas gift.

at Cazenovia United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen St. Donations accepted. All donations support Caz Cares Family/Family Christmas gift. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. go to the Cazenovia Public Library and check out the new art exhibit opening reception . Cazenovia-based artist Jim Ridlon will present an exhibition titled “Cazenovia Landscapes,” to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2018. The show is comprised of paintings depicting the myriad landscapes that characterize the area.

. Cazenovia-based artist Jim Ridlon will present an exhibition titled “Cazenovia Landscapes,” to benefit the Cazenovia Public Library from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2018. The show is comprised of paintings depicting the myriad landscapes that characterize the area. The main event of Friday evening is the annual Cazenovia Christmas Walk and tree lighting throughout the downtown historic business district. Stroll the streets and check out the goodies offered, meet International Santas, hit up the library barn book sale, go into local stores for holiday shopping. At the main stage on Sullivan Street, watch dancers perform, listen to high school singers, sing along with the “12 Days of Christmas” and watch the arrival of Santa.

